Carlow joins other counties to promote positivity on ageing

CARLOW recently joined forces with four age-friendly groups from the southeast at a Positive Ageing conference in Kilkenny. The meeting aimed to improve attitudes towards ageing in all sectors of society.

Attendees heard presentations from representatives of several organisations, including the gardaí and Age Friendly Ireland. A member of Carlow’s Older Person’s Forum spoke about its ‘Together we are stronger’ programme, which highlights the importance of respect and social inclusion as well as the need for change.

Participants at the conference also heard outlines of initiatives that are being run throughout the southeast, such as the Dementia Friendly project and Positive Ageing Week 2019. A representative from the HSE then gave a talk on self-management support, flu and health promotion.

Concluding the conference, the HSE’s head of health and wellbeing Dr Howley said: “I was delighted to see so many people young and old at the event to share their learning on how we can support positive ageing in the southeast.” Delegates were also addressed by Kate Killeen White of the HSE.

The conference was hosted by Local Community Development Committees (LCDCs) from counties Wexford, Kilkenny, Waterford, Tipperary and Carlow.