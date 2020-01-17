  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Election 2020: Crime and health to dominate day three of campaigning

Election 2020: Crime and health to dominate day three of campaigning

Friday, January 17, 2020

Crime and health look set to be the issues that dominate on day three of the general election campaign.

The Taoiseach will be in Louth, Fianna Fáil’s Micheál Martin campaigns in Wexford, while Sinn Fáin will be in Wicklow.

Labour leader Brendan Howlin also visits Drogheda today, but to talk mainly about plans for the future of work in Ireland.

Yesterday, the Taoiseach said the homelessness crisis “brings shame on us all.”

It is after Leo Varadkar was asked if he felt ashamed of the government’s handling of housing.

He said: “I think everyone feels ashamed at the housing crisis, not just me, I think everyone does in society.

“I’ve often said that homelessness is a stain on our society. It’s a reflection of one of the things that’s going wrong when most other things are going right.”

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Teachers to strike on February 4

Friday, 17/01/20 - 12:45pm

Man arrested following Sligo drug seizure

Friday, 17/01/20 - 11:05am

City council to look at hotel bed tax for Dublin

Friday, 17/01/20 - 10:45am