Family ‘concerned’ for girl, 14, missing from Cavan

Gardaí are appealing for help in locating a missing 14-year-old from Cavan.

Khadijah Kuhnel has been missing from the Rocklands area of Cavan since Thursday, January 16.

Khadijah was last seen in the Jervis Street area of Dublin city centre on the same date.

Gardaí said Khadijah is a Pakistani national, who is 5’6″ in height, with brown eyes, black hair and a slim build.

When last seen she was wearing green leggings and a green jumper.

Gardaí and Khadijah’s family are concerned for her and are asking anyone who may know where she is or may have seen her to make contact.

People can contact Cavan Garda Station on 049 436 8800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.