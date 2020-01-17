Flat-pack store will bring new jobs to Carlow

SCANDINAVIAN flat-pack furniture shop JYSK has set its sights on Carlow in 2020. The Danish company is in negotiations to secure a premises in the town with a view to opening a local branch by next summer. Up to ten full-time positions are expected to be created in the new store.

JYSK has shops in 52 countries, with five so far in Ireland, including its Portlaoise store, which opened last year. Following the successful opening of its Irish stores, JYSK called on property owners to get in touch about available retail space across Ireland to meet its rapid expansion plans. The international brand held a meet and greet with potential landlords in Dublin last September, where property owners met the JYSK team and presented their available premises.

Last year, JYSK announced plans to open 15 Irish stores within two years, but it now aims to open 40 outlets over the next three to five years, with a forecasted turnover of €70 million, creating hundreds of new jobs.

“The appetite for JYSK’s offering is there among Irish consumers and we have seen this in our revision of forecasted figures, which have been increased by almost 50%,” said Roni Tuominen, head of retail at JYSK Ireland.