Greens say proposed Cork to Limerick motorway ‘makes no sense’

The leader of the Green Party believes the proposed Cork to Limerick motorway makes no sense.

Eamon Ryan thinks investment in public transport should be made a priority rather than developing roads.

Speaking on climate change, he says it would be better for any upgrades to join the existing road network.

Deputy Ryan said the future of transport in Ireland is rail.

“If you want to build up Cork and LImerick you build in Cork and Limerick, and you build public transport in Cork and Limerick”, he said.

“The motorway as planned between Limerick and Cork, going through Buttevant, in my mind makes no sense.”

He continued: “It’s a huge expense and it will not work. It arrives at a traffic jam in Cork and the same at the other end in Limerick.”