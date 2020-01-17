Human remains found in car confirmed as being those of Keane Mulready-Woods

Gardaí have confirmed that the partial human remains discovered at Trinity Terrace in Dublin on Wednesday are those of Keane Mulready-Woods.

Forensic Science Ireland confirmed to gardaí this evening that the remains are those of the 17-year-old and Keane’s family have been informed.

Gardaí investigating the murder have renewed their appeal for information relating to the teen’s clothing and a vehicle which is of interest.

Keane was last seen on Sunday, January 12 at around 6pm and was wearing a Navy Hugo Boss Tracksuit, Black Hugo Boss Runners (brown sole, black laces), Red/ Orange Canada Goose jacket and a Gucci Baseball Cap.

These items of clothing have not yet been recovered.

Gardaí are seeking assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a blue Volvo V40 SE LUX 1.4 diesel which was recovered partially burnt out on January 15.

The car, with registration 161 D 48646, was stolen in Sandymount, Co Dublin on December 15 and gardaí are interested in its whereabouts since that time.

When the car was recovered it had a false registration plates reading 141 M O1925.

Gardaí are interested in where the false plates were purchased/constructed.

Anyone who has seen the vehicle being driven or parked with either registration plate between December 15 and January 15 are asked to contact gardaí.

The Volvo had four matching alloy wheels when stolen, one wheel has been changed.

Anyone with information or any road user with video footage who may have been in or passed through the Ballybough Road, Clonliffe Road, Poplar Row, Luke Kelly Bridge location between midnight January 14 and 2am on January 15 are asked to contact gardaí.

Gardaí in Coolock, investigating the discovery of the partial remains of Keane Mulready-Woods in Moatview Drive on January 13 continue to appeal for information or video footage in the Moatview Drive, Moatview Gardens area between 9pm and 10pm on January 13.

Incident rooms have been established at Drogheda, Coolock and Mountjoy Garda Station with the investigation being co-ordinated from Drogheda Garda Station.

Any person with information can contact Gardaí at Drogheda Garda station on 041 – 9874200, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, Crime Stoppers 1800 250 025 or any Garda station.