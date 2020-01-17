Super-fit athletes raise vital funds for two special girls

A GROUP of fitness fanatics who cycled from Carlow to Dublin, ran the city marathon and cycled all the way home managed to raise vital funds for two families while they were at it! Almost 40 members of Paulie’s Boot Camp did the arduous journey after spending months training and building up their fitness levels.

“Overall, it’s 202 kilometres between the cycling and the marathon. This is the fourth time we’ve done it, so it’s a deadly buzz!” the eponymous Paul from the boot camp told The Nationalist.

Paul, who’s a trained chef, also organised a cooking demonstration when he and rugby star Seán O’Brien showed an audience how to cook lean, clean, healthy meals at an event in Carlow Hurling Club.

The events raised money for the families of Amira O’Toole Rauf and Evie Nolan. Both little girls need round-the-clock care because both are fitted with tracheotomies. Two-year-old Amira is also on a ventilator, so she can’t leave Temple Street Hospital, where she’s been for the past year. She and her mother Caroline were involved in a horrific car crash last November, which left Amira paralysed.

Little Evie, the other girl for whom the fund was set up for, was born with an extremely rare lymphatic malformation. Hundreds of cysts in her neck means that she has to breathe through a tracheotomy because her condition affects her tongue, mouth and airwaves.

At a special cheque presentation night in Carlow Hurling Club, Paul and the team of fundraisers handed over cheques worth more than €11,000 to the two families. Evie’s parents Ciaran Delaney and Kate Nolan, along with big sister Aila, were presented with a cheque, as were Amira’s family – her mother Caroline, father Adnan and big brother Rhys. Paul also proudly handed over marathon medals to both youngsters as a very special memento of the 2019 event. Thanks was also expressed to race director, Carlovian Jim Aughney, who made sure that extra medals were made available.

This was the fourth year that the boot campers completed the arduous cycle/marathon/cycle course, which alone has raised more than €40,000. Through their other charitable events, they have now raised almost €120,000, all of which has been donated to local worthy causes.