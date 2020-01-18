Nollaig na mBan celebration raises funds for hospice

THE fifth annual Nollaig na mBan celebration in aid of the County Carlow Hospice Committee was held on Saturday 4 January at The Barn, Ballinacarrig.

This wonderful event was the brainchild of Mary Keenan of Ballinacarrig House, who extends the hospitality of her wonderful premises for this annual event.

The evening was a get-together for all the hard-working women who had catered for their families over the Christmas and New Year period. It was a wonderful occasion for the assembled group to enjoy a post-Christmas catch-up with delicious food and wine in a convivial atmosphere.

Excellent catering for the evening was provided by Paddy Mullins of Red Pepper Catering, Carlow.

Many thanks to Paul Walsh of Walsh’s Juices, Park, Carlow, Walsh’s Whiskey, Royal Oak, Bagenalstown for sponsoring juices and Irish coffees again this year.

Hospice committee chairperson Patricia Wall thanked everyone present for their ongoing support, which is greatly appreciated. Patricia said that funds raised by the committee will be used to buy, among other items, four new beds, at a cost of more than €70,000.

The committee will continue to work, with support from the people of the county, to raise funds to maintain facilities to the highest standards at the palliative care unit in the District Hospital on Athy Road. Patricia thanked the staff of the unit for their wonderful work on behalf of the people of Co Carlow and looked forward to working in co-operation with them into the future.

A special presentation of flowers was made to Mary Keenan by committee treasurer Rosemary Slattery in grateful appreciation of her help and support.

Committee member Isobel Brooker was especially commended for her wonderful display of items for the raffle, which was very generously supported.