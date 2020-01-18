Two arrested in relation to eight burglaries in Limerick and Tipperary

  • Home >
Saturday, January 18, 2020

Gardaí have arrested two people in relation to burglaries in the Limerick and Tipperary area.

Three houses were searched this morning in Co Galway as part of an investigation into eight burglaries at businesses in counties Limerick and Tipperary in the early hours of Wednesday.

Following the searches today, two men aged in their 20s were arrested.

The men were brought to Henry Street and Roxboro Garda stations.

During the operation, two vehicles were seized for technical examination.

The operation was put in place by detective Gardaí from Henry Street Garda station with the assistance of the Armed Support Unit in the Western Region and Gardaí from Tipperary, Limerick and Galway.

