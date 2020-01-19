Cork University Hospital made over €2.5m from car parking charges in 2019

Cork University Hospital

The HSE made almost €12m from hospital parking charges last year.

The €11.7m figure is slightly down compared to 2017, when €12.8m was earned at 33 of the country’s public hospitals.

According to the Sunday Independent, parking fees at Dublin hospitals were the highest, with the Mater charging €15 per day.

Cork University Hospital made the most, collecting €2.6m from visitors, followed by Galway University Hospital on €1.4m and University Hospital Waterford on €1.2m.

In 2018, Health Minister Simon Harris ordered a review of car parking fees at Irish hospitals.