Election 2020: Women running in every constituency – but activist says bigger parties have to do more

With three days to close of nominations, only 33% of general election candidates are women.

New rules require they make up at least 30% of a party’s ticket, with those not meeting the quota having their funding halved.

This year marks the first time in history a women is running in each Dáil constituency.

However, CEO of Women for Election Ciarin de Buis says the bigger parties have a lot of work to do to address gender imbalances.

“The smaller parties are doing much, much better. By and large, they are in and around 40%.

“You have to wonder, if all of the smaller parties – I’m looking right across the board – if all of those smaller parties can find women who are politically engaged, who are interested, who have the skills, who are running, who are willing to their name on the ticket, why can’t the larger parties?”