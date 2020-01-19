Relief road and new bridge are top priorities

AN inner relief road for Tullow and possibly the much-anticipated second bridge for the town are a priority for the local council in 2020. At the December meeting of Tullow Municipal District, members expressed their hopes to push the project forward, describing it as a bypass of the town and the answer to traffic congestion in Tullow.

Area engineer Ray Wickham stated that a large portion of the land on the proposed route of the relief road was council- owned. He said that Carlow County Council would be meeting the Department of Transport and Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) in January to establish the best source of funding to progress the Tullow project.

Cllr John Pender described “the most crucial” aspect of the project as securing a second river crossing, which would take traffic out of the centre of Tullow and effectively deal with the town’s traffic congestion. Cllr Pender recalled that this project was promised in the “Celtic Tiger days” but, unfortunately, while it had progressed in terms of planning, the inner relief road was sidelined during the economic downturn.

Cllr William Paton asked about the timeframe involved in this fresh look at the long-awaited road, while chairman cllr John Murphy welcomed the fresh look, adding “we have to start somewhere”.

Mr Wickham said it was possible to refresh the original plan and proceed with a ‘Part 8’ application, while he also spoke positively about the prospects of reinvigorating a project that had been sanctioned in the past.

He stated that a 36-month timeframe was possible, if funding was made available.