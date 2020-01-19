School secretaries go on strike for better pay and conditions

SCHOOL secretaries at primary schools across the county took strike action last Friday demanding greater parity on pay and conditions.

Currently, many school secretaries are paid as part of an auxiliary grant assigned to primary schools, a grant that’s actually designed to cover the wages of both secretaries and caretakers. This leaves secretaries without the job security or benefits of their teaching colleagues. In fact, the secretaries are often forced to sign on at social welfare offices when the schools are not open.

Last Friday, school secretaries took to the picket line to demand parity of pay as they conducted work-to-rule industrial action. Many also converged outside the Dáil to highlight their plight.

“Something needs to be done; there are huge anomalies there and it’s not fair on school secretaries,” stated cllr Fergal Browne, principal of St Joseph’s NS, Carlow, who joined the secretaries on the picket line outside his school.

“The role of secretaries is invaluable to a school … they are the ones who run the child database and the roll book. Their workload is massive; even since I became principal 12 years ago, the game has changed completely,” said cllr Browne.

He told The Nationalist that he had previously spoken to minister Richard Bruton to highlight these anomalies and he also intends to raise the matter with education minister Joe McHugh.

Cllr Adrienne Wallace tabled a notice of motion at the January meeting of Carlow Municipal District calling on the minister of education to ensure there is “job security and a decent wage” for the striking school secretaries.

“Two factors lie behind this strange position,” she suggested. “First, Ireland operates a system whereby religious groups run most of the schools and these receive grants from the state to fund their operations. Second, the position of school secretaries is normally held by women. As part of a wider culture of sexism, their pay was seen as just a ‘supplement’ rather than being a proper full-time job,” said cllr Wallace.

“Just as Irish women have stood up in other areas against a disgraceful treatment, school secretaries have moved into action to gain proper respect and pay,” she added.

“They should be put on the payroll of the Department of Education and given proper job security. It is our hope that the teachers’ union will come out fully in support of their colleagues,” said cllr Wallace.

The industrial action organised nationally by the Forsa trade union is set to continue. The union has indicated that if a deal is not struck, school secretaries will resume their work-to-rule, withdrawing from work on public service systems and databases. They will also refuse to carry out the functions of public servants.