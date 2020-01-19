Three men arrested following Belfast ‘knife fight’

Sunday, January 19, 2020

Three men have been arrested following a knife fight in Belfast city centre last night.

Police say the fight broke out in the Great Northern Mall on Great Victoria Street at around 7.15pm.

All three suffered stab wounds and were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

They have since been arrested on suspicion of a range of offences including causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Insp Janie Hughes of the PSNI appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

“At this time we believe that only the three men in custody were involved in this incident however we would like to speak to anyone who witnessed what happened.”

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Election 2020: Women running in every constituency – but activist says bigger parties have to do more

Sunday, 19/01/20 - 1:25pm

Cork University Hospital made over €2.5m from car parking charges in 2019

Sunday, 19/01/20 - 9:00am

Freezing temperatures to continue throughout the morning

Sunday, 19/01/20 - 8:30am