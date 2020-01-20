Cork gardaí appeal for witnesses to burglary where father of three was set alight

Gardaí in Cork investigating burglary in which a man in his 20s was attacked in his home, doused in petrol and set alight in the early hours of this morning are appealing fore help from the public.

Gardaí at the scene of the burglary this morning.

The aggravated burglary has left a father of three in a serious condition in Cork University Hospital.

The attack happened at a house in the Dunard estate in Mayfield on the north side of Cork city at around 4am.

A gang of up to three men believed to have been armed with machetes entered the house and attacked the man.

It is understood that there were children in the house at the time.

Gardaí in Mayfield are appealing to anyone who was in the area from 3am to 4.30am this morning and in particular to any road users who may have dash cam footage or anyone who may have CCTV of the surrounding areas to contact them at Mayfield Garda Station on 021-4558510, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.