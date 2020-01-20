  • Home >
  Gardaí concerned as they appeal for help to find man missing for four days

Monday, January 20, 2020

Gardaí in Laois are appealing for the public’s help to find a missing 27-year-old man.

Helbijs Lejins was last seen at his home at Laurel Drive, Portlaoise, last Thursday.

He is described as being around six foot one inch tall with a slim build, blue/grey eyes and brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black tracksuit bottoms, black and grey runners and carrying a grey backpack.

Gardaí and Helbijs’s family are concerned for his welfare. It is believed Helbijs may be in the Dublin area.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 -8674100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

