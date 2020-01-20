Micheál Martin ‘did not know’ candidate was disqualified from acting as a company director

The Fianna Fáil leader says the party wasn’t aware that their General Election candidate in Waterford had previously been disqualified from acting as a company director.

Cllr Eddie Mulligan was disqualified by the High Court in 2017 over the management of a family hair salon business.

He has been asked to provide an explanation to the party following the revelations.

Micheál Martin said he wouldn’t be drawn on whether this could cost the councillor his candidacy.

“No, we did not know about that,” he said.

“We asked for a full explanation – I don’t want to go any further than that at this stage.”