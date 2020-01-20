Poll: Majority would rather see Micheál Martin as Taoiseach than Leo Varadkar

Micheal Martin

With less than three weeks until the General Election, a new poll has shown that Irish people would prefer Micheál Martin as Taoiseach than Leo Varadkar.

PR360’s ‘2020 Leader’ series tracks the public’s attitude to the leaders of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael in the areas on likeability, competency, decision making, relatability, and trust.

Of those polled, 55% responded that they would choose Micheál Martin as the next Taoiseach in a straight head-to-head choice, against 45% who went for Mr Varadkar.

However, the Fine Gael leader is seen as more likeable as his Fianna Fáil counterpart with 43% saying agreeing that the Taoiseach is likeable against 39% for Mr Martin.

This poll comes on the back of the Sunday Times/ Behaviour and Attitudes poll that saw Fianna Fáil open up a 12-point lead over their rivals. In the same poll, Sinn Féin are just one point behind Fine Gael.

“We are still in the early days of the campaign, and it’s important to track the trend rather than one moment in time,” said Managing Director of PR360, Dan Pender.

“Our first results get a sense of what people are thinking at the outset. A key learning from the poll is that as many of one-third of voters have yet to form firm views on both leaders.”