Three Irish hospitals have at least 50 patients on trolleys

File photo

There are three hospitals with 50 or more patients waiting for beds, according to the INMO.

In their daily TrolleyWatch figures, they say there are 521 patients are being treated on trolleys at hospitals across the country.

Cork University Hospital is the worst affected facility, with 56 people waiting for beds.

That is followed by 50 at both University Hospital Galway and University Hospital Limerick.

Every weekday last week had over 500 patients on trolleys and that trend has continued this morning.

Meanwhile, the Irish Medical Organisation has called for the next Government to give hospitals 2,000 extra beds in the next two years.

“Politicians are quick to make unrealistic promises during election campaigns, but the IMO urges all political parties to focus on the real issues at hand rather than engaging in empty electioneering,” said Dr Padraig McGarry, President of the IMO.

“We are facing a health system crisis that needs real solutions for the sake of our patients.”