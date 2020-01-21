Carlow town to take on the best in Europe

CARLOW town has been nominated by The Department of Rural and Community Development to represent Ireland in the 2020 European Entente Florale competition.

Each year, one town and one village in Ireland are selected to represent their country in one of Europe’s most prestigious competitions, so it’s seen as a great honour for the people of Carlow town to have their home patch chosen.

The county of Carlow last participated in this competition in 2013, when the community of Clonegal achieved gold medal status and before that in 2001, when Leighlinbridge also attained that award.

“A strong community spirit has been responsible for the implementation of many projects over the years,” said John Boyd from Carlow Tidy Towns.

“While the overall standard of our European competitors is extremely high, the community in Carlow town are confident that through the high standards already achieved in Tidy Towns and various other competitions, Carlow town has the capacity to do very well in this competition,” he added.

Mayor of Carlow cllr Andrea Dalton said that the council will support and work with all stakeholders in preparation for judging day. Chief executive of the local authority Kathleen Holohan said that it was a great honour for Carlow town to participate in this year’s international competition. The competition, she said, would help to promote the town on national and European levels.

A public meeting will be held in February, when people will be invited to hear what is involved and what Entente Florale will mean for the town. Entente Florale is a community initiative, so Calrow County Council is encouraging everybody in the various committees, businesses, schools, communities and churches to get involved.