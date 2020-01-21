Dublin City Council to take control of Iveagh Markets

An application to turn Dublin’s Iveagh Markets into a European-style food hall has been thrown out.

Dublin City Council plans to take back control of the abandoned building in the Liberties.

Back in 1996, the council approved Temple Bar hotelier, Martin Keane, to regenerate the Iveagh Markets on Francis Street, with the title transferred to him once the site was redeveloped.

However the site has been left idle.

Plans were lodged before Christmas by Mr Keane to create a food hall, restaurants, distillery and brewery but they’ve since been declared invalid by the council according to the Irish Times.

DCC’s head of planning has told councillors he was not satisfied the necessary funding was secured and that the application had been lodged without the council’s consent as landowner.

Steps are now being taken by the local authority to repossess the site.