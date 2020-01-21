Inquest into death of Jastine Valdez’s killer to be held today

The inquest into the death of the man behind the abduction and killing of Jastine Valdez will be held today.

Mark Hennessy was shot dead by gardaí searching for the missing student in May 2018.

24-year-old accountancy student Jastine Valdez was kidnapped as she walked to her home in Enniskerry on the evening of Saturday May 19, 2018.

Mark Hennessy from Wicklow grabbed her in broad daylight and bundled her into his car.

Gardaí appealed for the public’s help to trace the 40-year-old but warned that he should not be approached.

The following day, Sunday May 20, he was spotted sitting in his car in Cherrywood Business Park armed with a knife.

A detective shot him once and he died.

Jastine Valdez’s body was found the next day near Puck’s Castle Lane in Rathmichael, Co Dublin.

An inquest into her death found she died of asphyxia.

GSOC launched an investigation into the fatal shooting of Mr Hennessy and in June last year the DPP directed that no action be taken against the garda detective who fired the gun.

Today the court will hear details of the hours leading up to Mr Hennessy’s death.