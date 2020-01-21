  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Man, 24, arrested in connection with armed burglary in Co Down

Man, 24, arrested in connection with armed burglary in Co Down

Tuesday, January 21, 2020

Police in the north are investigating an armed burglary in Co Down.

Two men, one armed with a knife and the other armed with a metal pole, entered the house in the Ballintogher Road area just after 6am yesterday.

Detectives say the suspect with the knife pushed a woman who was in the house onto a sofa and threatened her, waving the knife at her.

A set of car keys were taken and the suspects made off in a car, a black Ford Ka, which was later found abandoned, while a sum of money was also reported stolen.

A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of offences including aggravated burglary with intent to steal, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, and robbery.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

‘Sinn Féin is not a normal party’ – Taoiseach again rules out Sinn Féin coalition while canvassing in Cork

Tuesday, 21/01/20 - 4:10pm

Social Democrats propose spending housing support funds on building 100,000 homes in five years

Tuesday, 21/01/20 - 3:20pm

Seven arrested in PSNI money laundering investigation into assets worth £215m

Tuesday, 21/01/20 - 2:50pm