Man, 24, arrested in connection with armed burglary in Co Down

Police in the north are investigating an armed burglary in Co Down.

Two men, one armed with a knife and the other armed with a metal pole, entered the house in the Ballintogher Road area just after 6am yesterday.

Detectives say the suspect with the knife pushed a woman who was in the house onto a sofa and threatened her, waving the knife at her.

A set of car keys were taken and the suspects made off in a car, a black Ford Ka, which was later found abandoned, while a sum of money was also reported stolen.

A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of offences including aggravated burglary with intent to steal, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, and robbery.