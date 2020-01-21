Oak Park walkway closed for repairs

NOTICES need to be put in place informing the public that walkways in Oak Park Forest Park are currently closed for repairs.

Cllr John Cassin raised the issue at last week’s meeting of Carlow County Council and called on the council to erect signage informing the public of the temporary closure.

“It’s closed for repair, which is very welcome, but there is no signage at the gate to say this until people are in and then see it’s closed off for repair,” said cllr Cassin.

The timber walkways in Oak Park will be repaired as part of the works.

Council officials agreed to erect signage as soon as possible.