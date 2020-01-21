Turkey trot raised €1.6k for homecare team

THE annual Turkey Trot in Bagenalstown raised a fantastic €1,600 for the Carlow Kilkenny Homecare Team.

Organised by Marjorie Holligan each year, the recent event started from the lower stream in Bagenalstown, out the Fenagh road and returned via Dunleckney and back to the starting point. A number of people help each year and after the event all of the participants were invited to the Railway Bar, where Frank and Mark Doyle served up all the tea, coffee and biscuits they desired.

Marjorie then presented the €1,600 to Marion Smyth, chairperson of the local branch of the homecare team.