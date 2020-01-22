€500,000 grant for Carlow town will boost local tourism

CARLOW received a timely grant recently with a half-million euro boost to local tourism.

The town has been earmarked for significant funding by Fáilte Ireland to develop its tourism potential as part of the Destination Towns scheme, according to the tourist body.

The funding will be allocated through Carlow County Council as part of the €15.5 million initiative launched earlier this year by the National Tourism Development Authority.

The funds will go towards the enhancement of public spaces and creating a project that will augment the experience of visitors to Carlow.

Fáilte Ireland says that up to €500,000 for each local authority across the country will be allocated in two rounds to boost their attractiveness and tourism appeal. The tourist body says that the process of identifying towns that will receive funding began in mid-2019 and was led by the local authorities in consultation with Fáilte Ireland.

Through the scheme, local authorities had the opportunity to bid for funding of up to €500,000 to make a town in their county more attractive to visitors. Carlow County Council and other local authorities will also provide funding for their projects.

Fáilte Ireland says the new scheme will provide funding to enhance public spaces such as squares, streetscapes and markets.

Its chief executive Paul Kelly said: “A core focus of our work is to drive a greater regional spread of visitors and revenue across the country. Initiatives like our Destination Towns scheme are critical in doing this by boosting the tourism appeal of destinations across Ireland. We’re delighted with the support from the local authorities and we would like to thank them for their work in putting forward such compelling cases for investment.”

Speaking about the announcement, Carlow County Council chief executive Kathleen Holohan said: “We are delighted to have reached the standard to be awarded this funding and look forward to working with our partners in Fáilte Ireland on delivery of this project.

“The project for Carlow town includes the enhancement of public spaces and creation of a way-finding project which will enhance the visitor experience … this project compliments what the local authority is truly about in making great places to live, work and visit.”

Deputy Pat Deering said: “I am very pleased to see Carlow receive this funding to help drive tourism locally. Fáilte Ireland research consistently shows that attractive towns and cities are key motivators for overseas holidaymakers coming to Ireland. With this in mind, the new scheme will provide funding to Carlow County Council to enhance public spaces in a way that will engage tourists and enhance their experience in key towns.

“This could include spaces for food and craft markets, areas for town centre events, public art displays as well as orientation and signage to help visitors explore a town’s local heritage.”

Welcoming the funding, mayor Andrea Dalton acknowledged the contribution of various parties to the application, including Carlow Town Development Forum and Carlow Tourism.

Cllr Dalton concluded: “Carlow town has so many visitor experiences, such as Visual, Carlow Museum, Carlow Castle and the River Barrow and this project will bring together these experiences in a coherent way.”