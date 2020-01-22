Glen Hansard rocks the night away at Philippa’s special birthday bash

THE champagne flowed and the music played into the wee, small hours when artist Philippa Bayliss celebrated her 80th birthday in Roberts’ pub in Myshall last week. Among the many guests there to mark the occasion was singer/songwriter and Oscar winner Glen Hansard.

Glen is an old family friend of Philippa’s, having lived with her family for four years when he was a young musician, and he often credits her for educating him about art and life.

“Glen was so nice to everyone,” Gretta Roberts told The Nationalist. “There was a great sing-song and people who had never before sang in public sang that night. All round, it was a super-duper night!”

One of the great performances on the night was by 12-old Anna Murphy, who played violin and banjo, while some talented youngsters from Celbridge, who came to the party with Glen, were also great hits with the crowd.

The party was organised by Cuisle Mhiseal, a community group of which Philippa is a member and which translates as ‘The pulse of Myshall’. Philippa is an esteemed artist who has painted portraits of Mick Jagger’s and Jerry Hall’s children, but she’s now dedicated to encouraging artistic work in Myshall village. She has created various artworks around the village and last year helped to organise an art competition and exhibition there.

At her party, she was also joined by her three sons James, Nicholas and Temple, and by scores of villagers who wanted to mark the special occasion with her. Members of Cuisle Mhiseal catered for the party, while music was provided by Philomena and her band. Cuisle Mhiseal presented Philippa with a birthday present and flowers, while Glen was presented with a personalised bottle of The Irishman’s whiskey by way of thanking him for calling in to see them.

The group is now organising a fundraising variety night in Roberts’ lounge on Saturday 1 February from 9.30pm. “Anyone who can sing, whistle or dance can come along,” said Gretta.