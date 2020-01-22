McDonald: Days of single party government long gone

Wednesday, January 22, 2020

By Vivienne Clarke

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has said that she wants to lead her party into government.

“This is about government that serves the needs of the people,” she told RTÉ radio’s Today with Séan O’Rourke show.

“Politics is about to change. The days of single party government are long gone.”

Ms McDonald said Sinn Féin has taken legal advice about not being included in television debates for the election.

“Virgin Media took a decision that is deeply unfair.”

She denied that she was being coy when asked if she wanted to be Taoiseach.

“I wish to be in a government that leads to real change.

“Whichever person that leads the majority will lead the government. That could be me.

“That decision rests entirely in the hands of the people.”

Ms McDonald said that the parties that wish to exclude Sinn Féin “want it all their own way”.

“They want to squeeze out alternative politics. Some have said that we’re not fit for government.

“The team that we have is more than fit, that’s why they want us out.

“It’s time for change.”

