Mental Health Commission identifies nine areas of high risk non-compliance

The Mental Health Commission has identified two critical and nine areas of high risk non-compliance at centres in Dublin and Laois.

They are the Department of Psychiatry at the Midland Regional Hospital and The Acute Psychiatric Unit at Tallaght Hospital.

The Department of Psychiatry at the Midland Regional Hospital in Portlaoise received a critical risk rating for the use of electro-convulsive therapy (ECT).

It found, for one patient, consent wasn’t obtained in writing for the eighth and ninth ECT treatment session, including anaesthesia, and appropriate information was not given by the consultant psychiatrist to enable the patient to make a decision on consent for each treatment session.

The commission says there are very strict rules governing the use of ECT, and a programme cannot be administered unless the patient gives consent in writing if deemed to be capable of consenting.

The report also found the Portlaoise facility was non-compliant with the regulation therapeutic services and programmes, ligature points had not been minimised, and the interior of the centre was not kept in a good state of repair.

Meanwhile the Acute Psychiatric Unit at Tallaght Hospital received a critical risk rating for individual care planning.

The report also found records were secure but not maintained and used in accordance with national guidelines, and seclusion facilities were not furnished, maintained, and cleaned to ensure respect for resident dignity and privacy.