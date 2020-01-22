Report reveals the positive impact of immigrants on County Carlow

COUNTY Carlow’s migrant population has grown to 20% in some areas across the county, prompting calls for elected members to show greater “civic leadership to combat racism, even if that makes us unpopular”.

The comprehensive report, entitled Carlow Migration Integration Strategy 2020-2024, was presented at the January meeting of Carlow County Council by Brendan O’Keeffe of O’Keeffe & Associates. The fascinating report examined the county’s migrant population specifically, giving a clear indication of migrants’ experiences and attitudes, along with the issues they face in making Co Carlow their home. The report also spoke to Carlovians about their experiences and attitudes to the county’s increasingly diverse population.

Integration remained a key focus of the report, while also identifying the challenges as a county we should all work to overcome. Mr O’Keeffe stated that the strategy was “very facts driven” and “very specific to Carlow”.

The county is one of the first in the country to take on this initiative, with the strategy expected to be launched on Tuesday 28 January. The report examined the opinions of 300 migrants and 300 Irish people specifically living in the county.

Mr O’Keeffe pointed out that the largest migrant population in Carlow is Polish, following by Latvian and Lithuanian. He stated that the migrant population was in general younger and therefore made a considerable contribution to the country’s increasingly older population in terms of PRSI. The migrant population also show a high level of entrepreneurship, while the report indicated that migrants are making a significant economic contribution to Carlow.

Tullow indicated the highest level of diversity in the county with 20% of its population non-Irish, while in Carlow town the figure was 18%.

Mr O’Keeffe confirmed that the report did unearth some issues and challenges, including language difficulties and racism, with some outlining their own negative experiences.

“In general, eastern Europeans are less likely to face racism than Africans; people with darker skin are more likely to experience racism,” stated Mr O’Keeffe.

The report indicated that 54% of migrants in the county are not registered to vote, 64% never voted, while 40% replied ‘no’ when asked of their intention to vote.

A graph based on a question surrounding ‘vulnerability to exclusion’ indicated that Scottish and French were the most accepted nationalities in the county, with Roma and Pakistanis among the least accepted. On this graph, the lowest-placed grouping in terms of acceptance was Travellers, followed only by drug addicts and drug pushers.

Cllr William Paton stated that it was “up to us elected representatives to show civic leadership to combat racism, even if it makes us unpopular”.

Cllr Paton recounted a recent case at An Caislean in Tullow, where homes were allocated in a new 21-house development. “Even before the offers were out, you had people on social media saying 12 out of the 21 houses had gone to foreign nationals and ‘what about the locals’, with others replying that ‘you have to be a f**king foreigner to get a house in Carlow’,” recalled cllr Paton.

“Well, actually, 20% of the houses went to non-Irish nationals and 80% to native Irish … exactly what the population statistics say,” he added.

Cllr Adrienne Wallace described the report as “the most important and positive document presented since I was elected”. She referred to the rise of fascism across Europe and the importance of Carlow staying a progressive, welcoming place. She also stressed the importance of stamping out a “look after our own mentality”, or where it becomes a “chase for resources”.

Cllr Fintan Phelan spoke of Carlow’s proud record in relation to this, including the Rohingyan resettlement programme and the recent Syrian resettlement programme.

Cllr Michael Doran remarked that the young age profile of migrants in the county tells an important story in terms of the provision of services. Cllr Willie Quinn spoke of the strong Polish community in Borris, with a strong and skilled engineering background, while cllr John Cassin spoke of migrants’ extraordinary contribution to the caring professions, remarking that just one of the nine nurses at his place for work are Irish.

Cllr Andrea Dalton stated that Carlow was a “leading light” in terms of integration, supported by an inter-agency approach, which was working extremely well. She stated there should be an emphasis on tackling racism and misinformation, which are often presented on social media as fact.

“We, as councillors, should challenge that,” she stated.