All that glitters is gold as local duo win big at prestigious beauty awards

TWO instructors from Carlow Institute for Further Education and Training (CIFET) have just scooped awards in an international make-up competition.

Sara Ashmore-Kehoe from Carlow, who’s also a beauty columnist with The Nationalist, won the first prize for her use of glitter in make-up, while Danielle Lyons Fitzgerald from Kilkenny bagged the accolade for best body painting.

“I am over the moon to receive this award,” a delighted Sara said. “To win a trophy last year was amazing, but winning again this year in a different category, it’s overwhelming. I love the IBI awards, as it is voted for independently, so it’s open to anyone, regardless of your following on social media or age. It just looks at your skill as an artist.”

The talented duo were the only Irish winners at the New York-based International Beauty Industry (IBI) competition. Amazingly, they both teach make-up and beauty in the CIFET. This is Sara’s second year to win an IBI award, having scooped the prize for best special effects make-up last year. Danielle used herself as a model, while Arabella Lewis sat for Sara.

To win this coveted honour, Sara and Danielle competed against artists from all over the world. This year saw entries from over 20 countries in nearly 50 categories that celebrate the many specialty fields in the beauty industry, from avante-garde to special effects.

The mission of the IBI Awards is to celebrate excellence, talent, hard work and creativity in the global beauty industry, regardless of who they are, where they come from, or who their clients are. IBI’s Independent Judging Council is made up of industry experts who do not see any identifying information, such as names, clientèle, number of followers, sponsorships, backgrounds or the candidate’s country of origin.

They received hand-crafted, personalized IBI award statuettes. They were designed by the same people who make legendary gongs like the Golden Globes, Emmys, and the MTV awards. While products are an important part of the beauty industry, the mission of the IBI awards is to celebrate the people behind the brush.