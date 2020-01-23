Councillors back prison term for damage to life-saving devices

A BILL that proposes penalties of up to five years’ imprisonment and a €50,000 fine for those convicted of theft or damage to a defibrillator or lifebuoy has been supported by Carlow County Council.

A notice of motion calling on the council to support this lifesaving equipment bill was brought before the January meeting of the local authority by a number of councillors.

CFR Ireland is supporting the bill, and its chairman John Fitzgerald and member Ciara Dowling were in attendance at the Carlow meeting.

The Lifesaving Equipment Bill was first initiated in 2017 by senator Keith Swanick, but has since stalled in the houses of the Oireachtas. Carlow’s notice of motion called on the government to bring about the speedy enactment of the bill.

Cllr William Paton proposed the motion, seconded by cllr Tom O’Neill. Cllr Paton pointed out that destroying lifebuoys and defibrillators wasn’t like graffiti or other acts of criminal damage; it led to unnecessary deaths and “needed to be tackled and tackled head-on”.

He stated it was “difficult to understand the mentality of someone who could do this” and asked members to imagine the “horror of going to a yellow box and realising a lifebuoy was not available”, describing it as like a “death sentence”.

Cllr Paton revealed that a public-access defibrillator in Tullow was damaged before Christmas, but the person who caused the damage had come forward and offered to pay for any damage caused.

Cllr Michael Doran described how the civil defence rescued a number of lifebuoys along the river, adding it was “soul destroying” for them to be “pulling out these lifebuoys that people have casually thrown into the river, when their work is to save lives”.

The motion was then unanimously supported.

Cllr Paton remarked that John Fitzgerald had mentored a number of groups in Carlow and he was happy to report that a CFR group in Tinryland was due to go live shortly, with imminent plans for groups in Leighlinbridge and Borris.