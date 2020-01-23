Dublin ranked 120th of 150 best cities in the workd for families

The Land Development Agency says a redesign of Dublin is needed in order to make it a better place for families.

A survey of the 150 best cities in the world has Dublin in 120th place.

The study by German company, Movinga, looked at 16 factors to reveal the best cities in the world for families.

The survey highlights the capital’s inefficient transport, high living costs, poor paid parental leave and unaffordable housing.

The interim chair of the Land Development Agency, John Moran, says a lot of the problems are down to design.

He says walkable villages within urban spaces where people can work, go to school and play are needed.

“If you’re walking around the place or maybe cycling you are having casual encounters with friends, you are walking your kids to school.

“That’s a very different type of living than what has been allowed to develop in Dublin.”

Mr Moran said that people are aware of the problems that Dublin city is having and the need to re-engineer it to make it more livable.

“At the same time, it is 150 cities. There are thousands of cities across the world so in many ways our problems come down to problems of success in how we have built the city for growth over the past number of decades.”

European cities like Munich, Copenhagan and Stockholm all made the top 20 while Helsinki in Finland took the number one spot.