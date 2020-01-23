  • Home >
Family concerned for Cork man missing for almost three weeks

Thursday, January 23, 2020

Gardaí in Co. Cork are asking for help to find a man who has been missing for nearly three weeks.

Officers in Kinsale are looking for 42-year-old Martin Faherty who was last seen in the Kinsale area, on January 3 at around 12.10am.

Martin is described as being five foot seven inches tall with a slight build, brown eyes and he is bald.

When last seen Martin was wearing a green woolly hat, a shirt, jeans and brown boots.

Gardaí and Martin’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone who may have seen Martin or has information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Kinsale Garda Station on 021 477 9250, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

