Fears for the future of Carlow Women’s Aid

THERE are fears for Carlow Women’s Aid and the service it provides to victims of domestic violence when an outreach worker for Co Carlow will actually be based in Co Kilkenny. The outreach worker will operate from the Amber Women’s Refuge in Kilkenny city and will have no physical base in Co Carlow, despite Carlow Women’s Aid having its own building in Carlow town.

“This is not logical at all,” Anton Scheele, chairman of Carlow Women’s Aid, told The Nationalist. “Basing the outreach worker for Co Carlow in Kilkenny will be more expensive and less efficient. They should be based here in Carlow; it really doesn’t make sense to us.

“We have separate boards, management, funding. I’ve ten years’ experience here, building up a whole network of support. Some women come here and can’t breathe because they’re so traumatised by what’s happened to them. Our door never stops; we need an outreach worker based here, not in Amber,” said Honoria Gilchrist, the centre’s co-ordinator.

She added that the centre is already underfunded and under-sourced, with volunteers working tirelessly to run the service.

Honoria continued that an outreach worker with victims of domestic violence needs a safe place to meet the clients because of the very dangerous nature of the situation.

Honoria also fears that she would have no say in what the outreach worker does or where she goes in the county, despite the fact that it’s Honoria who has all the local experience and contacts here. Last year alone, more than 400 women and children were helped out in the centre, while some 320 protection orders were served by the local court.

Minister Catherine Zappone last year announced that Co Carlow would get a domestic violence outreach worker, but Anton and Honoria claim that they were never given a say in where the worker would be based. She continued that they tried to arrange a meeting with minister Zappone’s office to discuss the new appointment, but they never got to meet her.

They also say that Tusla, the child and family agency which funds both Carlow Women’s Aid and the Amber Refuge Centre, had wanted Amber to take over the running of the Women’s Aid Centre in Carlow back in 2016. They now fear that Tusla is undermining their work and that resources that should be focused in Carlow are instead being based in Kilkenny.

“We think this could be a re-run of what happened before,” continued Anton. “We’re afraid that they want to close us and replace us with outreach workers. At the end of the day, it’ll be the people of Carlow who lose out if they don’t have a safe place to come to.”

Honoria doesn’t blame her colleagues in the Amber Women’s Refuge, adding that it was Tusla’s decision to base the outreach worker in Kilkenny. “We don’t want to pitch ourselves against Amber – this is a Tusla issue,” Honoria said.

In a statement sent to The Nationalist yesterday (Monday), Tusla said that the decision to install an outreach worker in Amber Women’s Refuge was as a result of research into the needs surrounding domestic violence services in Co Carlow.

“Since 2018, Amber Women’s Refuge has been undertaking outreach services in Co Carlow, so it was identified as the provider of choice for the additional outreach supports. These new services are being delivered in various locations in Co Carlow and the approach which is being supported by Tusla includes building links to local organisations providing services to children and families in order to establish and build effective support networks in the area,” the statement said.

“Tusla’s aim is that all areas in Carlow will have the best possible access to domestic violence outreach services in their localities, while avoiding the duplication of services.”