House extensively damaged after huge fire in Dublin

Thursday, January 23, 2020

Update: A house has been extensively damaged by fire in Finglas in Dublin.

The house on Ballygall Parade, Ballygall, Dublin , which was damaged by fire today. Pic: Rollingnews

Firefighters managed to stop the blaze from spreading to adjoining buildings in Ballygall this afternoon.

A second property suffered water damage, and the cause of the fire is being investigated.

Earlier: Firefighters from three stations fight huge fire in Dublin

A large fire has broken out in Finglas in Dublin.

Firefighters from Dublin Fire Brigade HQ, Finglas and Phibsboro stations are helping to fight the blaze, which began in Ballygall just before 2pm this afternoon.

Dublin Fire Brigade says the fire has spread to the roof area of the buildings it is trying to save.

There are a number of teams with breathing apparatus fighting to keep the blaze under control.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Family concerned for Cork man missing for almost three weeks

Thursday, 23/01/20 - 6:40pm

Patient tested for coronavirus in Belfast thought to be ‘relatively well’

Thursday, 23/01/20 - 5:50pm

Status of ‘disqualified’ State board chairman casts ‘considerable doubt’ on 40 appeals against property agents

Thursday, 23/01/20 - 5:40pm