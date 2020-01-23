House extensively damaged after huge fire in Dublin

Update: A house has been extensively damaged by fire in Finglas in Dublin.

The house on Ballygall Parade, Ballygall, Dublin , which was damaged by fire today. Pic: Rollingnews

Firefighters managed to stop the blaze from spreading to adjoining buildings in Ballygall this afternoon.

A second property suffered water damage, and the cause of the fire is being investigated.

Earlier: Firefighters from three stations fight huge fire in Dublin

A large fire has broken out in Finglas in Dublin.

Firefighters from Dublin Fire Brigade HQ, Finglas and Phibsboro stations are helping to fight the blaze, which began in Ballygall just before 2pm this afternoon.

Dublin Fire Brigade says the fire has spread to the roof area of the buildings it is trying to save.

There are a number of teams with breathing apparatus fighting to keep the blaze under control.