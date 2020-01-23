Gardaí appeal following ‘significant’ jewellery theft in Donegal

Gardaí in Donegal are appealing for information following a significant theft of jewellery and cash in Letterkenny last weekend.

Last Saturday, four women and a man entered a business premises on Upper Main Street in the town at around 4.30pm.

A number of the individuals then distracted staff while one woman gained entry to a back office and stole goods.

The items stolen included cash and jewellery, among them was an 18 carat white gold oval yellow sapphire cluster ring (pictured above).

Other items stolen include nine 18 carat gold rings, two 9 carat gold rings, an antique sovereign case along with a matching chain, a rare antique round vesta (matches) case, a rare antique rose gold plain locket set with old cut diamonds, and a rare 9 carat antique rose gold ‘paper link’ 30″ chain, and six antique bar brooches.

It is believed that the five people arrived and left together in a blue Ford S-Max.

Gardaí are anxious to track the movements of the vehicle and believe it may have also driven through counties Derry and Dublin.

Local gardaí are liaising with the PSNI and other divisions on this matter.

Anyone who may have seen a vehicle matching this description acting suspiciously in their locality is asked to make contact with Gardaí in Letterkenny on (074) 9167100, contact the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.