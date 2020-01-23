Report recommends reserved place in Seanad for members of Traveller community

Martin Collins, co-director of Pavee Point

A Seanad report will today recommend that there should be a place in the Seanad reserved for members of the Traveller community.

It examined Travellers’ experience of life in Ireland following recognition of their ethnic minority status three years ago.

There is representation for the Romani community in the Hungarian and Romanian parliaments.

Martin Collins, co-director of Pavee Point, says if it was introduced here, it would help recognise ethnic minorities.

“This is something that Traveller organisations have lobbied and advocated for for quite some time and we will be calling on the next Taoiseach whoever he or she may be to consider very seriously nominating a Traveller to the Seanad,” said Mr Collins.

“We believe that would send out a really important, powerful and symbolic message to society that we are moving towards a more equal and inclusive society where cultural differences are valued and respected.”

Senator Paul Coghlan, Chairman of the Seanad Public Consultation Committee, said: “Less than 1% of Travellers have gone on to third-level education.

73% of Travellers are under the age of 35 with very few Travellers living into their 70’s, compared to an average life expectancy of 82 for the majority of the population.

“The unemployment rate stands at above 80% within the Traveller community.

“Suicide accounts for over 10 per cent of all Travellers deaths.”

The report, Travellers Towards a More Equitable Ireland Post-Recognition recommendations also call for:

A paid internship Scheme for Travellers in the Civil and Public Service.

Political parties and candidates to sign up to and enforce anti-racist protocols.

Development and resourcing of a National Traveller Cultural Centre and Archive.

A network of transient sites to enable Travellers to be nomadic if they wish.

A comprehensive National Traveller Education Strategy addressing issues including an end to reduced hours timetables.

A Traveller Employment and Enterprise Strategy addressing high unemployment levels and exclusion from the wider labour market.

A National Traveller Mental Health Strategy.

Prioritisation of Travellers for access to universal GP care.

Hate speech legislation with specific protection for Travellers.

Acknowledgment of the impact of inequality, marginalisation and segregation caused by policies and actions and inactions of the State.

Promotion of LGTB+ visibility, pride and identity within and external to the Traveller community.

Progress on the implementation of the National Traveller Roma Inclusion Strategy (NTRIS).