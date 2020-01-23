Several TDs admit using cannabis in the past

Sinn Féin’s health spokesperson has revealed that she smoked cannabis while in college.

Louise O’Reilly is the latest politician to admit to taking recreational drugs in the past.

The issue of casual drug use has been thrown into sharp focus in recent weeks following the murder of Keane Mulready Woods.

Fine Gael’s Kate O’Connell and the Green Party’s Pippa Hackett have also confirmed they dabbled with drugs while in college.

“When I was in university, I smoked some cannabis but I have never taken a chemical synthetic drug,” said Ms O’Connell.

“I am a pharmacist by profession and fully understand the safety aspect.”

During last night’s debate between Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin the two party leaders were asked by Pat Kenny whether they had ever done drugs.

“Never, ever,” responded Mr Martin.

The Taoiseach said that he had answered the question 12 or 13 years ago in an interview with Hot Press adding: “I answered it truthfully”.

In what is being described as an awkward moment for Mr Varadkar, his opponent asked “which was?”

After a brief silence, Mr Kenny also prompted him saying: “Which is…the answer that you did”.

“Yes,” said Mr Varadkar, “but that was obviously a long time ago”.