Annual cost of public loos is a staggering €100,000

SPENDING a penny at any of the three public toilets in the county is costing Carlow County Council far more than a penny! In fact, it’s a whopping €106,000 a year.

Cllr Willie Quinn raised the issue of the exorbitant costs of running the county’s three public toilets at last week’s meeting of Carlow County Council, describing the figure as “alarming”.

He pointed out that €106,000 a year equates to a cost of €5.50 to the Carlow taxpayer every time one of these public toilets is used. The public toilet in Bagenalstown costs €33,000 to lease and maintain, while the two public toilets in Carlow – at Carlow Town Park and Carlow Bus Park – cost €73,000.

“Over 20 years that’s a cost of €660,000 for the lease alone. Every year, each of the toilets bring in an income of between €400 and €600. In the one in Carlow town at the bus park – the one that’s most used – it had 14,000 users in two years,” explained cllr Quinn.

“It costs the taxpayers of Carlow between €5 and €6 every time someone uses the toilet in their county. That is just crazy, yet we come in here at budget time and struggle to find €10,000 for some project or job … I just don’t think that’s right,” he argued.

Cllrs Arthur McDonald and Andy Gladney took huge exception to cllr Quinn’s comments.

“We never complain when we have to spend €15,000 every year to clean up after one day in Borris,” he stated. “To come in here from a party that brought in the property tax and think we are going to sit here and listen to you wanting to take a service away for the people of Bagenalstown … a service we worked so hard to get,” said cllr McDonald.

Cllr Quinn retorted that cllr McDonald had a “short memory”, referring to the Troika and how Fianna Fáil “sold the country out”.

Cllr Andy Gladney was in agreement that the public toilets had to stay. “As far as I am concerned, you can’t deny a public convenience,” he said.

Accepting that the figure appears inflated, director of services Padraig O’Gorman pointed out that the current arrangements leave the public toilets well maintained, clean and accessible 24/7, which would not be the case if it was left solely to the private sector.

He added there would be penalties for early termination of the three contracts, but added that the council would give consideration to alternatives. He stated that the council was considering an increase to 50 cents to use the public toilet, up from the current price of 30 cents.