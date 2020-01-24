Bodies of three children found in Dublin, woman taken to hospital

The bodies of three children have been found in Dublin.

File photo of Tallaght Hospital.

The bodies of two boys and a girl have been discovered at around 7pm this evening at a house on Parson’s Court in Newcastle, Co. Dublin.

A woman in her 40s, who was said to have been found disorientated on the street, has been taken to Tallaght Hospital.

The three children, who are believed to be under the age of 10, were then found by officers in the residence.

There are reports that a note has been found at the scene also.

There are no signs of a break-in at the house and gardaí said the children’s deaths are “unexplained”, but they do not believe that they died of natural causes.

It is understood officers are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.

The scene has been preserved for a forensic examination and post-mortems will be carried out on the childrens’ bodies.

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 666 7600 where an incident room has been established.