Celebration marks a wonderful year for Ballinkillen camogie

THE dedication and talent of young Ballinkillen camogie players was recognised at a recent club presentation night.

Seven club teams were presented with medals following their on-field achievements. They included the under-6, 8, 10, 12, 13, 14 and 16 sides.

Notably, the under-14 team won the A championship, while the under-16 squad took home the B championship.

It’s been a great year for the club, which continues to go from strength to strength. The club fielded an adult team in the juvenile grade last year, which can only give encouragement to the younger players.

There is a great camaraderie in the club, with the under 16s presenting medals to their younger club mates.

Refreshments were provided by Frank Doyle in Bagenalstown, while DJ Eoin Quirke provided entertainment on the night.

Bernie Murphy from the club’s juvenile section paid tribute to the fabulous coaches, who are keeping the show on the road and also to parents for their support.