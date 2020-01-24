Cold weekend ahead with chance of snow

Met Éireann says a cold and unsettled weekend is on the cards with the possibility of sleet or snow.

Tomorrow is to be wet and windy with lowest temperatures of around 4°C.

Saturday night will see a band of rain push in from the Atlantic and spreading eastwards across the country.

Rain will clear on Sunday morning leading to a cold and blustery day with some scattered wintry showers.

These will become widespread across the country during the night turning increasingly wintry will some falls of sleet or snow.

It will be very cold and frosty as temperatures will drop as low as -1°C.

The colder weather will continue into early next week with heavy showers and strong winds.

At the moment, it looks as though temperatures will rise somewhat by mid-week but it will remain unsettled with spells of wet and windy weather.