College student’s deportation delayed

A CARLOW College student from Malawi who was supposed to be deported in late December is still in Ireland and has passed his first exams.

Michael Chrichton, a first-year student, received a shock letter from the Garda National Immigration Bureau in December, informing him that he must leave Carlow and return to his home country. Michael came to Ireland to study five years ago but, unfortunately, two private colleges he attended in Dublin both closed before he had a chance to complete his degree in sociology. He then applied to study in Carlow College and wrote to the department requesting an extension to his student visa. However, the department didn’t receive his acceptance into Carlow College on time, so he was to be deported to Malawi on 29 December.

Staff and students at the college rallied around him, staged a demonstration outside the Dáil in Dublin and sent a 1,000-signature petition to justice minister Charlie Flanagan. Their campaign appears to have stalled the whole process, because Michael has to report to the Garda National Immigration Bureau on Thursday 20 February.

One of those leading the campaign is lecturer Stephanie McDermott, who says they are determined to keep the pressure on the department. They’re to continue writing to update minister Flanagan’s office, while they’re now lobbying local election candidates for their support.

She said that Michael has done well in his first-year exams so far and she will point out to the department that he’s a valued member of the college community in Carlow.