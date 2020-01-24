Dublin woman missing for six days

Friday, January 24, 2020

Gardaí are seeking assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Jade Kenny.

Jade, 23, was last seen on Sunday, January 19 in the Dublin 8 area.

Her family are concerned for her wellbeing and have sought Garda assitance in locating her.

Jade is described as being 5’1″ and is of slight build.

She has long brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen Jade was wearing a black jacket, grey jeans and white runners.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station 01 6669400 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Essex lorry deaths: Irishman to be extradited to UK to face manslaughter charges

Friday, 24/01/20 - 11:15am

Cold weekend ahead with chance of snow

Friday, 24/01/20 - 10:45am

Martin accuses govt of hiding truth about Children’s Hospital as fears of fresh delays emerge

Friday, 24/01/20 - 10:35am