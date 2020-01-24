Fine Gael promise to reduce taxes and increase pensions as part of election manifesto

By Juno McEnroe

Fine Gael has promised to reduce taxes, create jobs and to increase pensions as part of its general election manifesto launched today.

Speaking in Dublin, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar insisted that Fine Gael could be trusted with the economy and the future of the country.

Outlining its plans, if returned to government, Fine Gael’s promises include increasing the point at which a single person pays the higher rate of tax to €50,000 and €100,000 for a couple.

The state pension would also be increased by €25 over the lifetime of the next government.

Fine Gael also pledge to help create an extra 200,000 jobs.

Furthermore, an extra 700 gardaí a year will be added to the force over the next five years.

On housing, Fine Gael say it will expand the help-to-buy scheme while parental leave will be expanded by an extra seven weeks.

The party, like Fianna Fáil, is also promising to reduce the costs of childcare by increasing subsidies and state supports.

In health, overall some €5bn will go towards services and an extra 5,000 nurses will be hired.

The party has also promised to build an extra 60,000 public housing units over five years.

Furthermore, the help to buy scheme will be expanded to €30,000 for purchasers or a maximum 10% of the cost of a home.

Mr Varadkar’s party has also said it will increase carbon tax by an extra €6 a year, raising €6bn over the next 10 years.