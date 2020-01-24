Gardaí investigating €750k fraud make two arrests

Friday, January 24, 2020

Two people are due in court this evening charged in relation to a financial fraud investigation.

As part of the inquiry, searches were carried out in Tipperary and Dublin in February 2018 and the investigation centred on Invoice Redirecting Frauds amounting to €750,000.

A man in his 30s and a woman in her late 20s were arrested today and are due before a special sitting of Clonmel District Court this evening.

They are charged in relation to fraud offences, money laundering and terrorist financing offences.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Seamus Mallon dies aged 83

Friday, 24/01/20 - 5:40pm

Revenue seize €59k of KHAT in Laois

Friday, 24/01/20 - 5:20pm

Fine Gael promise to reduce taxes and increase pensions as part of election manifesto

Friday, 24/01/20 - 2:25pm