Jumping spider sighting in Dublin believed to be first in Ireland

Friday, January 24, 2020

Picture: iStock

In what is believed to be the first sighting in Ireland, a jumping spider has been spotted in a Dublin garden.

The ‘Philaeus Chrysops’ is just a few milimetres long and is usually found in countries with a warmer climate.

Collie Ennis, a researcher at Trinity College’s Zoology Department, says they may jump on prey but they are harmless to humans.

“A lot of times you expect to see these imported on plants but when you see them outside that indicates that they are moving in naturally, so to speak,” said Mr Ennis.

“Spiders have a trick where they will actually throw a web from their abdomen into the air and they will drift off into the stratosphere and they can travel hundreds and thousands of miles like this.”

