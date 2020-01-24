Mother calls on Department to step in after only one twin gets place in school

  • Home >
Friday, January 24, 2020

A mother of twins is calling on the Department of Education to step in after one of her twin boys got a place in their local secondary school, while the other did not.

Adri O’Dea from Trim says she assumed Boyne Community College had made a mistake when she realised just one of the twins had been accepted.

A lottery system was used to allocate places after the school found itself oversubscribed for first years starting in September 2020.

Ms O’Dea says when she brought the problem to the school’s attention, nothing was done.

“When I got into contact with the principal I was basically told that it was ‘unfortunate’,” she said.

“They said: ‘He is number 59, sorry about that, apply to other schools’ which at that stage wasn’t an option because other schools had closed their applications.

“So we are effectively left without any position.”

