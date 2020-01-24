Two students chased and attacked by gang of young children in Dublin

Two international students say they were attacked and chased by children as young as 10 at a park in Dublin city centre.

A bike lock was thrown during the incident earlier this month hitting one of the men on the head.

It is believed up to ten young people were involved.

Prince Kumar Singh says they were set upon after an exam.

He said that they saw a group of eight to 10 children in front of them as they walked through the park.

The group then began to follow the two men.

“I remember I just told them ‘please, stop doing this’ when they started abusing us,” said Mr Kumar Singh.

“Then we started running to get away from the situation and then they started to chase us.

“They were asking for money, they were trying to take our bags.

“Then when we started running, they threw the bicycle lock.”

The man required stitches following the incident.